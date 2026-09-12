GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
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12.09.2026 20:13:01
GameStop Billionaire Ryan Cohen Buys 1 Million Shares for $20 Million. What This Large Purchase Means for GME
Ryan Cohen, thre billionaire President, CEO and Chairman of GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME), reported a purchase of 1.0 million shares of the business in a SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.38); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026 market close ($20.39).
GameStop Corp. operates as a significant specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector with a market capitalization of $8.9 billion and trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue of $3.6 billion. The company maintains a diversified omnichannel distribution strategy, combining approximately 4,000 employees across physical retail locations and digital platforms to capture market share in the competitive gaming and entertainment products sector. GameStop's competitive positioning centers on its extensive product selection, established brand recognition, and integrated retail-digital infrastructure serving gaming consumers across multiple geographies.
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