GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
27.01.2026 12:20:00
GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen Has $35 Billion Reasons to 10x the Stock. Should Investors Buy In?
Recently, Tesla shareholders approved an enormous, potentially $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk if the legendary entrepreneur can hit lofty financial goals set by Tesla's board of directors. GameStop (NYSE: GME) now appears to be taking a page from this playbook by announcing a potentially massive long-term performance award for CEO Ryan Cohen, who took over the company in late 2023.Under the plan, Cohen is not guaranteed any pay through salary, cash bonuses, or stock that vests over time. However, if Cohen can deliver strong growth, he could earn tens of billions of dollars.The growth is based on hitting certain EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and market cap thresholds, which will release tranches of the award.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
