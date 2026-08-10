GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
10.08.2026 18:50:55
GameStop CEO Weighs Dropping $56 Bln EBay Bid, May Pursue Partnership: Reports
(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) CEO Ryan Cohen is considering withdrawing the videogame retailer's $56 billion unsolicited bid for eBay Inc. (EBAY) and may instead pursue a partnership or joint venture with the e-commerce company, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Under a potential partnership, eBay could leverage GameStop's roughly 1,600 U.S. retail locations, helping both companies expand their presence in higher-margin categories such as trading cards and collectibles, according to the report. GameStop would also seek seats on eBay's board as part of any agreement.
No final decision has been made, and Cohen could still consider other options, the report said.
eBay rejected GameStop's takeover proposal in May, calling the offer "neither credible nor attractive." The bid had drawn skepticism from investors and analysts, who questioned GameStop's ability to finance a transaction involving a company nearly six times larger by market value.
GME is currently trading at $19.12, down $0.05 or 0.23%, on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GameStop Corp
|
19.07.26
|GameStop extends pursuit of eBay despite Wall Street scepticism (Financial Times)
|
11.06.26
|Short Squeeze und Volatility Squeeze: Unterschiede, Mechanismen und Risiken (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|GameStop-Aktie springt an: Anleger feiern Quartalsgewinn auf Rekordniveau (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Anleger aufgepasst! Wie die Psychologie auf die Rendite drücken kann (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|GameStop makes big bet that governance doesn’t matter (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Can GameStop buy eBay? (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Can GameStop buy eBay? (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Ebay lehnt Übernahmeangebot von GameStop ab (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu GameStop Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GameStop Corp
|16,29
|-1,21%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ohne klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.