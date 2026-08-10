GameStop CEO Weighs Dropping $56 Bln EBay Bid, May Pursue Partnership: Reports

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) CEO Ryan Cohen is considering withdrawing the videogame retailer's $56 billion unsolicited bid for eBay Inc. (EBAY) and may instead pursue a partnership or joint venture with the e-commerce company, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under a potential partnership, eBay could leverage GameStop's roughly 1,600 U.S. retail locations, helping both companies expand their presence in higher-margin categories such as trading cards and collectibles, according to the report. GameStop would also seek seats on eBay's board as part of any agreement.

No final decision has been made, and Cohen could still consider other options, the report said.

eBay rejected GameStop's takeover proposal in May, calling the offer "neither credible nor attractive." The bid had drawn skepticism from investors and analysts, who questioned GameStop's ability to finance a transaction involving a company nearly six times larger by market value.

GME is currently trading at $19.12, down $0.05 or 0.23%, on the Nasdaq.