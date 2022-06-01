01.06.2022 22:12:07

GameStop Corp. Q1 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$157.9 million, or -$2.08 per share. This compares with -$66.8 million, or -$1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$157.9 million or -$2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$157.9 Mln. vs. -$66.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.08 vs. -$1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GameStop Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GameStop Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GameStop Corp 115,02 3,81% GameStop Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sinkende Ölpreise stützen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt steigen am Donnerstag an. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte mussten überwiegend Einbußen verkraften.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen