06.09.2023

GameStop Corp. Q2 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$2.89 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$108.7 million, or -$0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.0 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $1.16 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$2.89 Mln. vs. -$108.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.01 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

