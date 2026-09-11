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WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099

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11.09.2026 22:23:01

GameStop Director Alain Attal Buys 5,000 Shares for $100,000. Does This Predict Good Times Ahead for GME?

Alain Attal, a Director of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), executed a direct purchase of 5,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on September 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.00); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026 market close ($20.39).

GameStop Corp. operates as a significant specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector with a market capitalization of $8.9 billion and trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue of $3.6 billion. The company maintains a diversified omnichannel distribution strategy, combining approximately 4,000 employees across physical retail locations and digital platforms to capture market share in the competitive gaming and entertainment products sector. GameStop's competitive positioning centers on its extensive product selection, established brand recognition, and integrated retail-digital infrastructure serving gaming consumers across multiple geographies.

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GameStop Corp 18,18 3,35% GameStop Corp

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