GameStop Director Buys 17,500 Shares for $402,175

Alain Attal, a member of the Board of Directors at GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), acquired 17,500 shares of Class A Common Stock on September 21, 2026, for a total consideration of $402,175, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($22.97); post-transaction value based on September 21, 2026 market close ($22.76).

GameStop Corp. operates as a prominent specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector with a market cap of $10.3 billion. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio spanning collectibles, gaming hardware, software, and accessories, positioning itself as a destination retailer for consumers across multiple developed markets. With a strong profitability profile reflected in TTM net income of $893.3 million, GameStop continues to serve the retail market through its omnichannel distribution strategy.

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