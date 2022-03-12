|
12.03.2022 14:30:00
GameStop Earnings Preview: What to Watch on Thursday
The meme stock craze has generated swings in GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock that have nothing to do with its business lately. Shares have been up (and down) 40% several times within the past year.But the stock's movement in the next week might be more rational. GameStop is set to announce fourth-quarter earnings results that detail how well the video game retailer did over the key holiday shopping season. And, while customer traffic trends will look better than they did in late 2020, there are several ways the company could disappoint investors in a few days.Let's take a closer look at what to expect from the Thursday earnings report.Continue reading
