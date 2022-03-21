|
21.03.2022 12:48:00
GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround
GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. And the video game retailer of tomorrow will be a much different company still.That was the gist of GameStop's fiscal fourth-quarter results, where the company finally confirmed what we all knew, which is the launch of a new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace that it hopes to launch by the end of the second quarter. It will continue looking for new ways to make money, and with a war chest filled with almost $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents, expect to see the retailer make more investments in its technology and its future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
