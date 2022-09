GameStop Is a Dinosaur Posing As an Innovator

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past two years, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has drawn a ton of investor interest, becoming the quintessential meme stock in the process. Chairman Ryan Cohen and CEO Matt Furlong -- both appointed to their positions last year -- are pursuing growth by expanding the company's merchandise lineup, investing heavily in e-commerce, and launching a new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and other crypto-related ventures.Cohen and Furlong have marketed GameStop stock to investors as a transformation story. But the reality on the ground looks a lot different. GameStop is a slowly dying retail dinosaur, just like it was a few years ago under its previous leadership team.During 2022, GameStop has started trying to make a name for itself in the crypto world, with a particular focus on NFTs. In February, it announced a partnership with Immutable X to collaborate on the NFT marketplace that GameStop was developing.