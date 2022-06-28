|
GameStop Is in Trouble -- and It's Not Because of Congress
The meteoric rise of GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock since late 2020 has drawn its share of detractors. The latest critic is the U.S. House of Representatives, whose Financial Services Committee believes regulators need to tighten rules on so-called "meme stock trading."It remains unclear if or how much this attention will affect the retail stock. However, GameStop continues to face more pressing challenges that have little to do with Congress or the meme stocks it seeks to target.Much of the Congressional committee's focus was more directly tied to Robinhood than GameStop. It alleges that Robinhood's platform promoted "game-like" features that encouraged more stock trading.Continue reading
