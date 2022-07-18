|
18.07.2022 15:00:00
GameStop Is Planning a Stock Split. Does That Mean It's Time to Buy?
GameStop (NYSE: GME), the infamous meme stock of 2021, is back on investors' radar again. This month, the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, which will take place after trading closes on July 21. GameStop's stock split may come as a surprise to some investors since the current price per share is around $140. But if you're curious about the stock split and wondering if you should buy now, we've put together a few items to consider before you rush into a relationship with GameStop.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
