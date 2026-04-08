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08.04.2026 09:15:00

GameStop Is Stockpiling Cash. Here Are 3 Big Moves the Company Could Make in 2026.

Through the issuance of equity and convertible debt over the years as its stock price rode the meme craze, GameStop (NYSE: GME) and CEO Ryan Cohen find themselves with a stockpile of cash.The company had $9 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet at the end of January and an additional $368.4 million in Bitcoin. It also has long-term debt of nearly $4.2 billion, although these are convertible notes that pay no interest, so it is essentially more like a future equity offering.When GameStop acquired 4,701 bitcoins in May 2025, it looked like the company might be taking a page out of Strategy's playbook and becoming an aggressive accumulator of the cryptocurrency and a key part of its strategy. However, it hasn't added to or sold its position, and this now looks like a one-off trade. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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