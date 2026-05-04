GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
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04.05.2026 07:32:31
GameStop Proposes To Buy EBay In Cash, Stock Deal With $55.5 Bln Equity Value; Shares Gain
(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced late Sunday that it has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire eBay Inc. (EBAY) at $125.00 per share in cash and stock. The deal shows aggregate equity value of around $55.5 billion.
In Overnight trading, eBay shares were gaining around 12.3 percent, trading at $116.91, and GameStop is gaining 8.2%, at $28.71.
The proposed per share offer comprises 50 percent cash and 50 percent GameStop common stock, with full shareholder election rights as to consideration type and pro-rata allocation.
The offer represents a 46 percent premium to eBay's unaffected closing price on February 4, 2026, the day GameStop started accumulating its position in eBay. GameStop now holds a 5 percent economic stake in eBay through derivatives and beneficial ownership of common stock.
The company now said the deal value represents a 27 percent premium to the 30-day VWAP and a 36 percent premium to the 90-day VWAP.
The transaction is conditioned on customary closing conditions. Following close, GameStop's Ryan Cohen will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company.
GameStop expects to deliver $2 billion of annualized cost reductions within twelve months of closing.
GameStop said it is filing a Schedule 13D and HSR notification on Monday.
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