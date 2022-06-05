|
05.06.2022 16:00:00
GameStop Stock Has a Good and Bad Week
There was some good news and bad news for GameStop (NYSE: GME) investors last week. The good news is that the video game retailer saw its stock surge 10.4% the day after it posted mixed fiscal first-quarter results. It's the first time in the last four years that GameStop stock has a huge move up after delivering fresh financials.The bad news is that the stock moved even lower through the rest of the week. The shares fell in each of the other three trading days, closing out the abridged trading week with a 2.6% decline. The overall market clocked in with a more modest 1.2% dip. Math suggests that GameStop lost last week, but it may have finally licked its earnings season curse. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
