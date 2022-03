GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not.For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.The irony here is that the stock has actually soared nearly eightfold over the past three years. And despite touching a new 52-week low on Monday, the stock has more than quadrupled since the start of last year. Volatility is unavoidable for owners of the ultimate meme stock, but let's take a closer look at why GameStop has slumped whenever it has actual performance metrics to discuss. Continue reading