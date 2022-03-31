|
31.03.2022 23:13:52
GameStop Stock Jumps 20% As It Plans Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) jumped nearly 20% in extended trading on Thursday after the company announced plans to seek shareholders' approval for a stock split in the form of a dividend.
In an SEC filing, the company announced its plan to request stockholder approval at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting to increase the number of authorized shares from 300 million to 1 billion. The company said the stock split will provide flexibility for future corporate needs.
GME closed Thursday's trading at $166.58, down $0.27 or 0.16%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $31.31 or 18.80%, in the after-hours trading.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!