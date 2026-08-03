GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
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03.08.2026 12:39:47
GameStop To Exchange $1.4 Bln Of Convertible Senior Notes For Equity, Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Monday, GameStop Corp. (GME) announced a private exchange of approximately $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding convertible senior notes for shares of its Class A common stock.
Under the agreement entered into with certain existing holders, they will exchange approximately $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2030 Notes and $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2032 Notes.
The company stated that it will issue shares of its common stock to the existing noteholders for their Exchange Notes but will not receive any cash proceeds from the transaction.
Following the exchange, the notes will be cancelled and the company's outstanding long-term debt will be reduced by approximately $1.4 billion.
The exchange is expected to close on or about September 23, 2026.
In the pre-market hours, GME is trading at $20.44, down 5.91 percent on the NYSE.
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