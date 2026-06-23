StubHub a Aktie
WKN DE: A416HY / ISIN: US86384P1093
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23.06.2026 22:08:01
GameStop vs. StubHub: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often weigh established retail names against digital marketplace leaders when seeking growth. Choosing between GameStop (NYSE:GME) and StubHub (NYSE:STUB) requires a deep dive into their shifting business models and 2026 valuations.GameStop continues to pivot its legacy physical gaming business toward a leaner model despite declining top-line sales. StubHub remains a dominant force in live event ticketing, though it faces unique regulatory challenges and significant net losses. This article explores how their respective strategies and financial health compare for investors looking at the current market.GameStop sells games, collectibles, and entertainment products through thousands of stores and digital platforms. Within the landscape of retail stocks, the company relies heavily on relationships with major gaming vendors like Sony and Nintendo. These key partners accounted for a majority of new product purchases in fiscal 2025, which means high customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu StubHub Holdings Incorporation Registered Shs -A-
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23.06.26
|StubHub UK ordered to pay £1.5mn penalty for ‘drip pricing’ (Financial Times)
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23.06.26
|StubHub UK ordered to pay £1.5mn penalty for ‘drip pricing’ (Financial Times)
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: StubHub A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: StubHub A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: StubHub A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)