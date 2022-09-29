Gamida Cell: Omidubicel Follow Up Data Shows 63% Overall Survival At Three Years

(RTTNews) - Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) reported long term follow-up data and health-related quality of life scores of patients treated with omidubicel in patients with blood cancers. The data showed an overall survival and disease-free survival of 63% and 56% at three years, respectively, as well as durable long-term hematopoiesis and immune competence.

Overall well-being health-related quality of life scores for patients treated with omidubicel showed clinical benefit compared to standard of care, the company said.

Ronit Simantov, Chief Medical Officer of Gamida Cell, said: "As we approach the PDUFA date of January 30, 2023, and upon potential FDA approval, we are prepared to execute our plan that ensures access to those patients who can benefit from omidubicel as quickly as possible."

