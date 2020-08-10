|
10.08.2020 21:00:00
Gamification Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape (2020-2024)
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gamification Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gamification market is poised to grow by $17.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, adoption of gamification-based corporate training and increasing implementation of customer-centric business model. In addition, increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions and increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamification market vendors that include:
- Allen Interactions Inc.
- Ambition
- BI Worldwide
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- Hoopla Software Inc.
- Intertek Group plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
- SAP SE
Also, the gamification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Market Segmentation by Need
- Market segments
- Comparison by Need
- User engagement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Motivation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Need
8. Customer Landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
