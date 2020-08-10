Gamification Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape (2020-2024)

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gamification Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gamification market is poised to grow by $17.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, adoption of gamification-based corporate training and increasing implementation of customer-centric business model. In addition, increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions and increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamification market vendors that include:

Allen Interactions Inc.

Ambition

BI Worldwide

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

Hoopla Software Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Microsoft Corp.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Also, the gamification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Market Segmentation by Need

Market segments

Comparison by Need

User engagement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Training - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motivation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Need

8. Customer Landscape



9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allen Interactions Inc.

Ambition

BI Worldwide

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

Hoopla Software Inc.

Intertek Group plc



Microsoft Corp.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

