Gaming Corps AB Aktie
WKN DE: A14U9G / ISIN: SE0007100615
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01.11.2026 14:04:08
Gaming and Leisure Properties: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 30, 2026, Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced full-year 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a cash flow metric for real estate investment trusts (REITs), guidance of $4.11 to $4.12 per share. The real estate investment trust maintains low leverage while funding $800 million in development spend through cash flow and debt. That financial flexibility shields dividend distributions and allows disciplined expansion without diluting existing shareholders. Three takeaways from management's comments highlight the long-term outlook for investors.
Gaming and Leisure Properties relies on long-term net leases to generate stable rental income from casino operators. Even when public equity valuations fluctuate, management maintains strict transaction discipline to ensure returns exceed its cost of capital.
Depressed equity stock prices make issuing new equity expensive for real estate trusts. Management finances its $800 million annual development program using retained free cash flow and balance sheet capacity to avoid equity dilution.
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