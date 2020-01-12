Gaming Giant Ubisoft Powers Sophisticated Blend of Ecommerce Preordering, Physical Product and Digital Asset Retail Shop with Tecsys Software

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced that Ubisoft, a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, has selected Tecsys to power its sophisticated physical and digital asset order management processes to deliver a unified shopping experience to players.

Ubisoft boasts a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed®, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs® and Tom Clancy's video game series, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® and Tom Clancy's The Division®.

Tecsys' distributed order management system has been deployed to manage Ubisoft's omnichannel retail transactions, which are largely defined by pre-orders and sharp demand spikes triggered by new game releases. Ubisoft's global customer base, paired with its cyclical transaction volatility, requires system functionality that accommodates peak order ingestion reaching upwards of 3000 orders per minute.

"Our players expect nothing less than a completely smooth and easy buyer journey," explains Yassine M'Barki, worldwide IT director at Ubisoft. "It is paramount to ensure retail transactions are processed accurately and quickly, not to mention invisibly to the buyer, so that their user experience is both positive and authentic to the Ubisoft brand."

Tecsys' software platform enables Ubisoft to provide seamless multiplatform customer shopping experiences at scale with instantaneous order processing and fulfillment across channels. These transactions are reconciled against a digital distributed order management system through which Ubisoft can detail new release protocols and deferred fulfillment dates.

"Ubisoft is a superb example of the borderless enterprise. Its user base extends across continents, speaks different languages, and uses different currency. Demand can climb dramatically both in volume and geography, and there is no appetite for performance lag," says Steven Berkovitz, chief platform officer at Tecsys. "With digital assets and theoretically infinite inventory levels, the Tecsys retail platform scalability is put to the test at Ubisoft, and the result is a proven solution at any scale."

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, Assassin's Creed®, Far Cry®, For Honor®, Just Dance®, Watch Dogs® and Tom Clancy's video game series, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

