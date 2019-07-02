Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) Employees Worldwide Mark 30 Years of Leadership Serving Customers, Community

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) are marking the company's 30th anniversary by serving GLI's customers and giving back to host communities around the world.

Click this link to view a video on GLI's anniversary: https://youtu.be/nk-q16UHbYE

Since the beginning, GLI has been fulfilling its mission to help regulators, suppliers and operators with "obsession-level" customer service and has tested and certified more than 3 million items in more than 475 jurisdictions.

President/CEO James Maida said, "We're obsessed with customer service and go out of our way for every regulator, every supplier, and every operator. We walk through walls to get them what they need. That is something Paul Magno and I have been passionate about since we founded the company in 1989, and it's something we are equally passionate about to this day."

Maida recently received the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 New Jersey Award.

With a sharp focus on customer service, the company has experienced strong growth. GLI began with two employees, one location, and three customers. Today, the company has 1,250 employees, 24 locations, and hundreds of customers spanning the gaming industry.

GLI also has a 30-year history of giving back. The most recent example was a canned food sculpture competition, where employees created sculptures in several of the company's labs and lobbies, then delivered food and cash donations to various food banks in GLI host communities. Beneficiaries included:

Chubby Chums Children's Home in Primrose, S. Africa

Community Table Arvada Food Bank in Arvada, Colo.

Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, N.J.

and Counties, N.J. The Haarlem, Netherlands Foodbank

Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas, Nev.

Separately, GLI gave a $30,000 pledge to Preferred Behavioral Health Group in Lakewood, N.J.

GLI Senior Vice President and co-founder Paul Magno said, "When we started GLI, cassette tapes and the Sony Walkman were the latest technologies. Since then, innovators have leaped forward in the general entertainment industry and the gaming industry. While none of us knows where technology will take us, at GLI, we do know that whatever happens next in the gaming industry's future is up to our creative-minded customers, and we will be there to help them, just like we have for the last 30 years."

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI's laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI also holds ISTQB certification. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com .

Contact:

Christie Eickelman, Vice President of Global Marketing

+1 (702) 914-2220 or c.eickelman@gaminglabs.com

Gaming Laboratories International