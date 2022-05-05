Gaming PR Division Formed By Virgo PR

Highlighted By Recent Growth With Clients Such As nWay, Petaverse, Upland, And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today the creation of a dedicated gaming PR division. The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more.

nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a San Francisco-based developer, publisher, and tech platform for competitive multiplayer games across mobile, PC, and consoles. The company has a strong track record of developing AAA quality games on mobile and console, such as recently launched WWEⓇ Undefeated, POWER RANGERS: Battle for the Grid, POWER RANGERS: Legacy Wars, and ChronoBlade.

Virgo has worked on campaigns such as the IOC launch of Beijing Olympics-themed mobile game with NFT via nWay - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/03/ioc-launches-beijing-olympics-themed-mobile-game-with-nfts.html

Another recent key client is Petaverse. As one of the first traditional game developers diving into web3, the Petaverse Network founding team has over 70 years of collective games, AR and VR development experiences. Alongside the core team is a comprehensive board of advisors including Kristian Sergestrale (Super Evil Megacorp), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Perrin Kaplan (Zebra Partners) Terry Schussler (Deutsche Telekom), Joe Eagan (Polychain Capital) and Anil Hansjee (Fabric Ventures) and serial game industry entrepreneur Nick Button-Brown. Virgo helped secure stories in publications like VentureBeat to date - https://venturebeat.com/2022/03/03/tiny-rebel-games-raises-7m-to-build-the-petaverse-network/

From media relations to influencer outreach, securing reviews to digital media, Virgo PR understands what it takes to succeed in all aspects of gaming public relations.

"We understand the rapid growth of the gaming business and what it takes to succeed in gaming public relations," said Mike Paffmann, VirgoPR's CEO. "The gaming business continues to grow at an unprecedented rate and for 2021 revenues were believed to be around $180 Billion dollars. For 2022, the gaming market continues to grow and there are many opportunities for successful gaming public relations campaigns. From hardware to software to eSports, market awareness, publicity and influencer relations are vital to succeed in the gaming arena."

About VirgoPR

