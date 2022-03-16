GANNI Taps NewStore to Power the Omnichannel Retail Experiences Across its Stores

BOSTON and NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced GANNI is using the NewStore Omnichannel Platform to power the shopping experience across its stores. By leveraging mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) , order management , store fulfillment , and clienteling , the brand's stores can now cater to its community of customers, offering global omnichannel capabilities at the hands of iPhone-enabled store associates.

GANNI, the beloved Danish fashion brand founded in 2009, is rooted in its Scandi 2.0 sense of style. It sells apparel and accessories in more than 600 luxury retail stores, including 24 of its own concept stores located across the United States and Europe. Through the NewStore platform, GANNI can more easily handle sales and returns as well as manage inventory more responsibly through two fast, easy-to-use iPhone apps. Associates can also collect valuable customer information from the palm of their hands, which has resulted in a 900% increase in its average customer data capture rate at the POS.

"With NewStore, GANNI now offers a truly global, modern shopping experience," said Anders Lindberg Madsen, Product Owner, Unified Commerce Platform, GANNI. "The platform is not only the lightest tech stack I've ever seen for retail, but also the most powerful. If we want to spin up a new store, we can do it with just a box of iPhones. It's practically unheard of."

With its enterprise order management system, NewStore gives GANNI employees access to customer, order, and store inventory information all in a single view. The data is unified into one source and accessible via mobile, making global omnichannel operations like store fulfillment possible. On the front-end, mPOS enables associates to process in-store and endless aisle transactions anywhere on the store floor. They can also see clienteling data, including a customer's past purchase history across channels and countries, enabling them to offer a better overall shopping experience. Associates are also able to fulfill endless aisle and buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) orders using only an iPhone. All of these capabilities are powered by NewStore's pre-built integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud .

"NewStore now has customers operating in more than 55 countries. Brands such as GANNI leverage NewStore to ensure seamless omnichannel wherever they operate globally," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "By replacing its existing tech stack with our platform, GANNI's store associates have real-time customer, order, and inventory data at their fingertips, enabling them to create amazing shopping experiences everywhere."

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About GANNI

Based in Copenhagen and run by husband-and-wife team Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style full of personality and contrasts. GANNI is all about making our community who wear our clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything. For us, acting responsibly is a moral obligation. We are on a journey to minimize our social and environmental impact and strive to be a more responsible version of ourselves every day. In 2020, we launched our GANNI Game plan setting ourselves 44 tangible goals to be reached by 2023 across four main pillars; People, Planet, Product and Prosperity.

GANNI has offices in Copenhagen, Stockholm, London and New York and is represented in more than 600 of the world's top tier retailers as well as 24 GANNI concept stores across Europe, and the United States. GANNI.com delivers internationally to 35 countries including Australia, Canada and South Korea.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ganni-taps-newstore-to-power-the-omnichannel-retail-experiences-across-its-stores-301503131.html

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.