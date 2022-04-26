26.04.2022 14:42:00

Gaotu Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.gaotu.cn/.

The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and other disclosures.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Gaotu Techedu Inc., 5F, Gientech Building, 17 East Zone, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People's Republic of China.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers vocational education, professional education and digital products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301533097.html

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs) 1,37 -0,36% GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Viele Belastungsfaktoren: Wall Street gibt schlussendlich ab -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag zunächst fester, am Nachmittag jedoch rutschten beide Indizes unter die Nulllinie, wo sie auch schlossen. Die US-Börsen notierten mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen