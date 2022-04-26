|
26.04.2022 14:42:00
Gaotu Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BEIJING, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.gaotu.cn/.
The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and other disclosures.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Gaotu Techedu Inc., 5F, Gientech Building, 17 East Zone, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People's Republic of China.
About Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers vocational education, professional education and digital products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.
For further information, please contact:
Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn
Christensen
In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301533097.html
SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.21
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.21
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.21
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: GSX Techedu A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.20
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.20
|Erste Schätzungen: GSX Techedu A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.09.20
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: GSX Techedu A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
|1,37
|-0,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerViele Belastungsfaktoren: Wall Street gibt schlussendlich ab -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag zunächst fester, am Nachmittag jedoch rutschten beide Indizes unter die Nulllinie, wo sie auch schlossen. Die US-Börsen notierten mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.