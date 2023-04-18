|
18.04.2023 12:00:00
Gaotu Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BEIJING, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.gaotu.cn/.
The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and other disclosures.
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Gaotu Techedu Inc., 5F, Gientech Building, 17 East Zone, 10 Xibeiwang East Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100193, People's Republic of China.
About Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers learning services and educational content & digitalized learning products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.
For further information, please contact:
Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.com
Christensen
In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensencomms.com
In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-files-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301800061.html
SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.21
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.21
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.03.21
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: GSX Techedu A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.20
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.20
|Erste Schätzungen: GSX Techedu A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.09.20
|Ausblick: GSX Techedu A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: GSX Techedu A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GSX Techedu Inc (A) (spons. ADRs)
|3,32
|1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt schwächer -- DAX dreht letztlich knapp ins Plus -- Wall Street schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX holte seine frühen Verluste auf und drehte leicht ins Plus. Die US-Märkte bewegten sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone.