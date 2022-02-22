22.02.2022 07:00:00

Gaotu Techedu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("Gaotu" or the "Company"), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on March 8, 2022.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 

1-412-317-6061

US:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Passcode: 

9435187

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 15, 2022. The dial-in details are:

International:

1-412-317-0088

US:

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

7384980

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.    

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers vocational education, professional education and digital products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-techedu-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-8-2022-301487080.html

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.

