Gaotu Techedu to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-6061

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963-976

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Passcode:

3614057

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 6, 2023. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:    

+1-412-317-0088

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

9732498

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.   

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers learning services and educational contents & digitalized learning products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn 

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensencomms.com 

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

