Gap Inc. Has Established Its Power of the Collective Council

Gap Inc., a portfolio of purpose-led, billion-dollar lifestyle brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, and the largest specialty apparel company in the U.S. has established its Power of the Collective Council. The advisory board will partner with Gap Inc. to create access, drive awareness, and advocate for historically marginalized and vulnerable communities, building upon its efforts to drive systemic change and achieve its 2025 commitments to Create For All, With All.

"Creating a culture of belonging where we all feel seen and respected for who we are is as critical to the success of our company as it is for the communities we serve,” said Sonia Syngal, CEO, Gap Inc. "We are more powerful in creating change when we move as a collective, gain external inputs and lean into discomfort. Together with our leaders, this advisory council will help deepen our role as a force for good.”

The Council’s strategy is aligned to three strategic pillars: Community, Customer, and Employee. Through this framework, each member will focus on a component of the business that leverages their specialized areas of expertise and amplifies a core focus area of diversity and inclusion for Gap Inc.

Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, was part of the initial vision for this effort and will support the Community pillar as the Council’s Economic Inclusion Advisor. The Council deepens the company’s relationship with James in February 2021, Gap Inc. joined the Fifteen Percent Pledge as an advocacy partner and committed to increasing the company’s pipeline programs by 15 percent to drive access and opportunity for the Black community within Gap Inc.’s family of brands starting with early empowerment programs, including internship, externship, apprenticeship, and training. Additionally, Gap brand has partnered with James during Black History Month 2022 to highlight Black-owned businesses on the brand’s social channels.

"I am thrilled to expand my relationship with Gap Inc. to tackle issues that I care deeply about,” said James. "Together, we’re taking another major step to drive equity in the fashion industry and beyond, and I look forward to working together to expand the Council, and further this important work.”

Leonardo Lawson, internationally renowned in luxury and fashion brand building, management consulting, and executive search joins the Council to support the Customer pillar as the Creative Impact Advisor. The Head of YZY Gap since August 2021, Lawson brings a diverse background in fine arts, brand strategy, digital, and retail combined with expertise in building unique experience and partnerships with industry leaders. Lawson’s thought leadership and deep desire to identify, nurture, and unlock the potential of a critical voice in fashion will create pathways to authentic and creative products and experiences for Gap Inc.’s customers.

Amber Cabral, an Inclusion Strategist, certified coach, speaker, and author of Allies and Advocates: Creating an Inclusive and Equitable Culture, joins the Council as the Employee Experience Advisor. Since 2018, Gap Inc. has partnered with Cabral to advance internal inclusion efforts through employee workshops, executive coaching, and facilitated discussions. Listening and learning are an ongoing and necessary part of Gap Inc.’s journey. Cabral’s insight, human-centered approach and authentic connection with the company’s leaders will help create safe spaces for radically human dialogue and build an even stronger sense of community and belonging for Gap Inc.’s employees.

Under the guidance of the new Council, Gap Inc. will further its Equality and Belonging commitments which focus on doing more to be a force for good, driving systemic change both in and outside the company’s walls, and enabling a culture of belonging for teams, customers, and communities.

"We have momentum built on a strong foundation, years in the making…but this year must be met with increased speed, efficiency and accountability,” said Kisha Modica, Vice President of Equality & Belonging, Gap Inc. "Their collective counsel will ignite and guide our teams to uphold our company’s purpose, which is to be Inclusive, by Design.”

To learn more about Gap Inc.’s progress towards its 2025 commitments, please visit its Equality & Belonging Mid-Year Report, released June 2021.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

