Gap Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$273 million, or -$0.75 per share. This compares with -$16 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $4.24 billion from $4.53 billion last year.

Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$273 Mln. vs. -$16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.75 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year.