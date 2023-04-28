|
28.04.2023 16:15:00
Gap Is Down 38% From Its 52-Week High. Time to Buy?
Gap (NYSE: GPS) owns a collection of brands that hit different price points, from Old Navy at the low end to Banana Republic at the high end. That balance, however, didn't help the company in 2022, which ended with a particularly weak holiday season. Here are the signs that Gap is entering 2023 on its back foot and why investors might want to wait before jumping aboard the stock even after its 38% drop from 52-week highs.In 2022, Gap's revenue dropped 6% year over year. The retailer's comparable store sales were off by 7%. Sales in physical stores were off by 6%, while online sales, around 38% of the top line, dropped 7%. The merchandise margin fell 430 basis points. By any stretch of the imagination, 2022 was a tough one for Gap.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
