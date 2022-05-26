|
26.05.2022 22:47:29
Gap Lowers FY Outlook; Shares Tank 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Gap, Inc. (GPS) slipped nearly 15% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company posted a loss for the first-quarter and lowered its outlook for the full year.
First-quarter net loss was $162 million or $0.44 per share, compared to net income of $166 million or $0.43 per share last year.
Net sales for the first quarter dropped 13% to $3.48 billion from $3.99 billion last year.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.13 per share on revenues of $3.46 billion for the quarter.
Comparable sales were down 14% year-over-year, while online sales declined 17% compared to last year and represented 39% of total net sales.
"Our Q1 results and updated fiscal 2022 outlook primarily reflect industry-wide headwinds as well as challenges at Old Navy that are impacting our near-term performance. While we are disappointed to deliver results below expectations, we are confident in our ability to navigate the headwinds and re-stabilize the Old Navy business in order to deliver continued progress on our long-term strategy," said Sonia Syngal, CEO, Gap Inc.
Looking forward to fiscal year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $0.40 to $0.70 per share, adjusted earnings of $0.30 to $0.60 per share and revenue to decline in the low to mid-single digit range.
"We are revising our fiscal 2022 outlook to reflect the impact of certain factors impacting our near-term performance, including execution challenges at Old Navy, an uncertain macro consumer environment, inflationary cost headwinds, and a slowdown in China that is impacting Gap Brand," said CFO Katrina O'Connell.
Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.95 to $2.15 per share, adjusted earnings of $1.85 to $2.05 per share and revenues growth to be in the low single-digit range.
Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue to decline 2.30%.
GPS closed Thursday's trading at $11.12, up $0.47 or 4.41%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, slipped $1.63 or 14.66% in the after-hours trading.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gap Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gap Inc.
|8,75
|-14,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Dow Jones vor Handelseröffnung fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte werden vorbörslich höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.