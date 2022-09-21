Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 03:40:05

Gap Reportedly Plans To Eliminate 500 Corporate Jobs

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) plans to eliminate 500 corporate jobs as the Specialty apparel company struggles with declining sales and profit, according to several reports.

The job cuts will mostly impact the retailer's main offices in San Fransisco, New York, and Asia, the reports said.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Tuesday on the job cuts.

Gap said in August that it was taking actions to sequentially reduce inventory, rebalance assortments to better meet changing consumer needs, aggressively manage and reevaluate investments, and fortifying balance sheet. The company had cut or deferred some capital spending and reduced the number of Old Navy new stores slated for the back half of the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gap Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gap Inc. 9,25 -1,43% Gap Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen