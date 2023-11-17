|
17.11.2023 03:18:00
Gap Stock Soars 17% as Earnings Crush Expectations and Revenue Also Beats Them
Gap (NYSE: GPS) stock soared 17.1% in Thursday's after-hours trading, following the casual-apparel retailer's release of its report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Oct. 28). The stock's surge is attributable to earnings crushing Wall Street's expectation and revenue coming in better than analysts had projected.Following is an overview of Gap's third quarter, along with its annual outlook, centered on four key metric categories.Gap's quarterly sales declined 7% year over year to $3.77 billion, which includes a 2 percentage-point negative impact from the company's sale of Gap China. This result exceeded the $3.6 billion Wall Street consensus estimate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gap Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13:00
|Gender Pay Gap im Management: Gleiche Aufgaben, weniger Geld (Spiegel Online)
|
15.11.23
|S&P 500-Titel Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Gap von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
15.11.23
|Ausblick: Gap mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier Gap-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Gap von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|S&P 500-Papier Gap-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Gap von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Gap gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.23
|Simplicity is key to avoiding a gap in investment returns (Financial Times)
|
26.10.23
|Simplicity is key to avoiding a gap in investment returns (Financial Times)