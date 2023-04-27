Gap To Axe Around 1,800 Jobs; To Take Charges

(RTTNews) - Gap, Inc. (GPS), a clothing and accessories retailer, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said that it is axing upper field and headquarters workforce by around 1,800, to further simplify and optimize its operating model and structure.

Towards this, the company expects to incur about $100 million-$120 million of charges.

The move to reduce the staff strength is expected to be substantially completed by the end of the first half.

The company recent actions including the move to reduce the staff strength will result in an annualized pre-tax savings of around $300 million, of which approximately half is expected to be realized in 2023.