Garage Gurus® to Reopen All In-Person Training Locations and Mobile Automotive Training Center

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from DRiV, has reopened all its in-person, hands-on training locations throughout the United States. This includes its Mobile Automotive Training Center (MATC), which is on the road this week with its first series of training sessions for customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The relaunched program will feature instructional classes with Garage Gurus' ASE-certified master trainers and will cover topics such as ASE test prep, electronics, service writer, ignition, braking, drivability, steering and suspension, exhaust, and engine.

Created earlier this year to bring training opportunities directly to technicians, the Garage Gurus MATC takes place in a 53-ft. double-expandable trailer converted into a state-of-the-art mobile automotive training center. Offering in-class and hands-on training experiences, the trailer, along with all other in-person training locations, is configured to meet stringent corporate and local safety guidelines for social distancing standards and other health guidelines. All attendees and trainers will be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), while total class capacity has been reduced to a maximum of 12 students. Other safety improvements include the addition of interior dividers between workstations, an upgraded ventilation system, and a UV lighting package to aid sanitization practices. The trailer also is equipped with a vehicle lift so that attendees will experience applied learning outside the trailer during each training class.



"Since inception, Garage Gurus has made it its mission to address the technician shortage and growing skills gap in the automotive aftermarket repair industry," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. "We've been the go-to place for training since 2015, and with this mobile trailer, we are able to reach our customers who may not otherwise be able to take advantage of our training courses, whether it be due to distance or time constraints.

"We're very excited to be back on the road to provide our customers and their technicians with the training they need to ensure quality repairs, and to build a stronger, more successful automotive service industry."



In addition to this new mobile classroom experience, Garage Gurus offers onsite, online and on-demand instruction designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are located in 12 U.S. markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif. Garage Gurus similarly will visit repair facilities and educate techs on the latest repair tools, replacement part solutions and technology using its fleet of product technology vans.



For more information about the Garage Gurus mobile classroom, or to schedule training at your facility, contact your DRiV sales representative. To learn more about Garage Gurus and to download the course catalog or sign up for other classes, please visit www.garagegurus.tech.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@driv.com

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807

bdawson@driv.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garage-gurus-to-reopen-all-in-person-training-locations-and-mobile-automotive-training-center-301104771.html

SOURCE DRiV