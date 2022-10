Garanti BBVA excels in TL lending thanks to its strong capital

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"

Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş., reported its results for the first nine months of the year. The bank posted a net income of TL 38.73 billion from January - September 2022, with total assets reaching TL 1.22 trillion and lending amounting to TL 873.29 billion through cash and non-cash loans.