02.02.2022 01:00:00
Garanti BBVA led private banks in TL loan growth in 2021
Garanti BBVA recently released its 2021 results, posting the highest growth in Turkish lira (TL) loans among private banks. The total amount of cash and non-cash loans for the year was TL 609.74 billion, and assets reached TL 849.40 billion. Deposits remained the primary source of funding, representing 69 percent of total assets, or TL 582.26 billion and growth of 63 percent over the year. Garanti BBVA’s strong capital position remains, with a capital adequacy ratio of 13.98 percent (not including temporary measures taken by Turkey’s financial regulator, the BRSA). The return on average equity (ROAE) was 19.0 percent and the return on average assets (ROAA) was 2.0 percent (excluding one-off items). The bank’s net income for the year was TL 13.59 billion.
