28.07.2022 02:00:00
Garanti BBVA’s economic contribution reached TL 799 billion
Garanti BBVA released its financial statements dated June 30, 2022. Based on the consolidated financials, the Bank posted net income for the first 6 months of the year of TL 21.18 billion. Assets came to TL 1,096 billion, while the Bank’s contribution to the Turkish economy through cash and non-cash loans was TL 799.5 billion.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
