Garanti BBVA's loan portfolio reaches TL 1.6 trillion

Garanti BBVA announced its 2023 earnings. The bank's net income for the year stood at TL 86.91 billion, total assets reached TL 2.20 trillion and the loan portfolio of cash and non-cash loans was TL 1.61 trillion. Deposits remained the main source of funding, representing 73 percent of the bank's total assets with TL 1.6 trillion. This represents an increase of 77 percent in 2023. Garanti BBVA's capital adequacy ratio was 16.5 percent,* return on average equity (ROAE) was 44.5 percent and return on average assets (ROAA) was 4.9 percent.