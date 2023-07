Garanti BBVA's TL customer deposits surpassed its TL loans

Garanti BBVA has released its earnings through June 30, 2023. The bank’s net income for the first half of the year totaled TL 33.81 billion; asset size stood at TL 1.89 trillion; and Garanti BBVA contributed TL 1.31 trillion to the economy through cash and non-cash loans. Customer deposits reached TL 1.40 trillion for the first six months of 2023, and remained the main source of funding, with 74 percent of assets funded by deposits. The bank’s capital position continues to be strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 15.8 percent.* Its return on average equity (ROAE) reached 38.3 percent and return on average assets (ROAA) was 4.2 percent. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel