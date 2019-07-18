MONTRÉAL, July 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), the world's largest privately owned business solutions and security services company, has entered into an amending agreement to its Credit Agreement dated as of May 26, 2017 (the "Incremental Agreement").

The Incremental Agreement, financed, among others, by some of GardaWorld's current lenders led by Barclays and TD Bank, provides a term incremental facility in an aggregate amount of US$194,5 million, to repay certain existing term credit facilities and for general corporate purposes, pursuant to the terms of the Incremental Agreement. This incremental facility allowed GardaWorld to pursue its expansion in the US Security market.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned security services company, offering cash services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 90,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardaworld-obtains-credit-facilities-300887769.html

SOURCE Garda World Security Corporation