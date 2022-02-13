Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.02.2022 00:53:52
Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game. He has scored in double figures in nine straight. Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Virginia has won at least 10 conference games in 10 straight seasons. Gardner had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting to spark Virginia to a 32-19 lead at halftime. A dunk by Rodney Howard and a Michael Devoe 3-pointer pulled Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-10) within 49-47 with 5:44 remaining, but Gardner hit back-to-back buckets to push the Cavaliers’ lead back to two possessions with 4:58 left. After Jordan Usher scored in the paint for Georgia Tech, Francisco Caffaro hit the second of two free throws and Kihei Clark buried a 3-pointer to push Virginia’s lead to 57-49 with 2:34 to go. Georgia Tech got no closer than six from there.Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points. Usher pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Howard scored 10 off the bench.Virginia has won nine straight against the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett upped his record to 16-2 against Georgia Tech. The last time Georgia Tech won on Virginia’s home floor was a 92-82 overtime victory on Jan. 27, 2008.Virginia travels to play Virginia Tech on Monday. Georgia Tech returns home to host North Carolina State on Monday.___For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25這篇文章 Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Virginia Co Bank Stock Settlementmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Virginia Co Bank Stock Settlementmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.