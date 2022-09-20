Garmin adds eight marine companies to its OneHelm roster

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that several leading marine brands have been incorporated into OneHelm™, Garmin’s third-party integration platform. OneHelm simplifies the process of controlling onboard systems through a Garmin multifunction display (MFD), making the boating experience more automated and intuitive at the helm, while also eliminating the need for multiple control displays and devices.

"The MFD is the most visible and utilized display onboard a boat—it’s the command center of the helm,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Garmin’s OneHelm has been simplifying the control and customization of the boat’s most crucial systems to one source, the MFD, since it launched nearly five years ago, and we’re thrilled to continue to work with so many respected marine brands to incorporate their systems and technologies into the platform in an effort to provide the best end-user experience onboard.”

The following companies are the latest to have been integrated into OneHelm:

Hefring Marine: Hefring’s intelligent maritime assistance system (IMAS) helps improve safety and optimize fuel efficiency during boating and vessel operations with real-time speed and heading guidance, vessel monitoring, trip logs and analysis, operator/vessel profiles, and more.

Hefring’s intelligent maritime assistance system (IMAS) helps improve safety and optimize fuel efficiency during boating and vessel operations with real-time speed and heading guidance, vessel monitoring, trip logs and analysis, operator/vessel profiles, and more. Honda: The Honda Marine Interface (HMI) displays custom Honda engine data for either one or two engines, including RPM, trim, fuel flow, engine hours, voltage, temperature as well as instantaneous fuel economy to maximize efficiency.

The Honda Marine Interface (HMI) displays custom Honda engine data for either one or two engines, including RPM, trim, fuel flow, engine hours, voltage, temperature as well as instantaneous fuel economy to maximize efficiency. Lingren-Pitman: Captains and crews can retrieve and deploy their dredges and teasers with one touch thanks to the Lingren-Pitman DTX ReelSystem. This first-of-its kind system can control up to four discrete reels with eight programmable profiles per reel.

Captains and crews can retrieve and deploy their dredges and teasers with one touch thanks to the Lingren-Pitman DTX ReelSystem. This first-of-its kind system can control up to four discrete reels with eight programmable profiles per reel. OSCAR/SEA.AI: Combining optical and thermal sensors with artificial intelligence, OSCAR products detect and identify objects on the water – large and small, day and night – offering intelligent alarming for collision avoidance and perimeter surveillance.

Combining optical and thermal sensors with artificial intelligence, OSCAR products detect and identify objects on the water – large and small, day and night – offering intelligent alarming for collision avoidance and perimeter surveillance. Smartgyro: The SmartgyroSG Series of sophisticated gyro stabilizers offers roll deduction performance. With this integration, captains and crews can benefit from an enhanced system display, control and monitoring of their SG gyroscopic units on the compatible Garmin MFD.

The SmartgyroSG Series of sophisticated gyro stabilizers offers roll deduction performance. With this integration, captains and crews can benefit from an enhanced system display, control and monitoring of their SG gyroscopic units on the compatible Garmin MFD. Schenker: Schenker marine watermakers are based on an Energy Recovery System that offers very low power consumption, automatic operations, and low noise and vibrations. An unlimited quantity of fresh water can be produced, increasing both time and distance between harbors.

Schenker marine watermakers are based on an Energy Recovery System that offers very low power consumption, automatic operations, and low noise and vibrations. An unlimited quantity of fresh water can be produced, increasing both time and distance between harbors. Veethree Group: VeeConnect is an easy-to-install and configure 12-channel digital switching solution that modernizes old switches to integrate onboard electronics at the touch of a compatible Garmin MFD.

VeeConnect is an easy-to-install and configure 12-channel digital switching solution that modernizes old switches to integrate onboard electronics at the touch of a compatible Garmin MFD. Webasto Group: BlueCool Connect from Webasto allows mariners to check onboard temperatures and settings, modify system parameters or collect a status report from the individual cabins. Temperature settings can also be pre-programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

OneHelm is currently available for the GPSMAP® 7x3/9x3/12x3 and GPSMAP 8400/8600 series chartplotters as well as the GPSMAP 8700 Black Box. To see the full list of systems and technologies that integrate with OneHelm, visit Garmin.com/OneHelm. To inquire about becoming a OneHelm industry associate, please email OneHelm@garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and OneHelm is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005154/en/