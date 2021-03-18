Garmin and Tacx announce 2021 professional cycling team and athlete sponsorships

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), alongside Tacx®, today announced sponsorship of more than 20 professional cycling teams and hundreds of professional runners, cyclists and triathletes for 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome these new athletes to the Garmin-Tacx family and have them represent our company while competing around the world,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. "These runners, cyclists and triathletes chose Garmin and Tacx for our innovative products and technology, and we’re excited to be part of their success on race day.”

Professional cycling teams

Joining men’s and women’s WorldTour and mountain/enduro biking teams and their world champion cyclists, Garmin and Tacx are thrilled to welcome Team Jumbo-Visma’s new women’s team to the 2021 roster. The team is comprised of 12 riders, including Marianne Vos, an Olympic and world champion cyclist.

Professional cycling teams sponsored by both Garmin and Tacx are listed below.

Astana — Premier Tech

CANYON//SRAM Racing

CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team

CUBE Actionteam

EF Education-NIPPO

Liv Racing

Lotto Soudal (M/F/Development)

SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team

SEG Racing Academy

Team BikeExchange (M/F)

Team Jumbo-Visma (M/F/Development)

Team Qhubeka ASSOS

Team SD Worx

Team Total Direct Energie

Trek Factory Racing MTB

Tacx continues to sponsor Deceuninck — Quick-Step, while Garmin-sponsored teams include CLIF Pro Team, Groupama-FDJ, Movistar Team (M/F) and INEOS Grenadiers.

Professional athletes

Garmin is pleased to welcome 2018 UTMB-CCC Ultra trail running winner Tom Evans, XCM World Champion Tiago Ferreira, track cyclist and Trans-Kansas record holder Ashton Lambie, and XCO National Champion Keegan Swenson.

The new athletes will join hundreds of world-class competitors, including three-time Ironman World Champion Mirinda Carfrae, 2019 Ironman World Champion Anne Haug, two-time Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange, Ironman 70.3 World Champion Holly Lawrence, three-time World Triathlon Series winner Mario Mola, three-time European Champion and Ironman World Championship qualifier Giulio Molinari, ETU Sprint Triathlon and ETU Olympic distance Triathlon Champion Joao Pereira, International Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee and "Queen of Pain” Rebecca Rusch, and eight-time XCO World Champion Nino Schurter.

Representing Garmin and Tacx in events around the world, the sponsored cycling teams and athletes will be equipped with top-of-the-line products for training and racing. Forerunner® running watches, like the premium Forerunner 945, will not only track a run, but will monitor stats, crunch the numbers and get to know all about an athlete’s performance, training history, goals and more. Edge® cycling computers, including the Edge 530, Edge 830 and Edge 1030 Plus will provide performance data and metrics to cyclists, as well as GPS and navigational support. The teams will also be riding with the Varia™ RTL515 rearview radar during training, which will warn of vehicles approaching from behind, while a tail light brightens and flashes to alert drivers of a cyclist ahead. Additionally, many of the athletes will use the Index™ S2 Smart Scale to track key training metrics, including body weight, BMI and body composition.

Several Tacx-sponsored teams will be able to take their training indoors with smart trainers, including the NEO 2T Smart. The powerful and intuitive indoor cycling trainer measures data accurately within 1% and is known for its unique features including road feel, dynamic inertia and descent simulation, making training feel more lifelike. Additionally, many of the sponsored teams will be training and racing with Tacx bottles and Ciro bottle cages.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx and Firstbeat Analytics™. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmincycle, twitter.com/garmincycling, instagram.com/garmincycling or youtube.com/garmin.

