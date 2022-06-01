Garmin bolsters award-winning Reactor marine autopilot series with new GHC 50 premium display

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the GHC™ 50, a bright 5-inch touchscreen autopilot display designed for easier control and readability of its award-winning GHP Reactor™ autopilots. With a premium industrial design and edge-to-edge glass display, the GHC 50 seamlessly integrates with Garmin multifunction displays (MFDs) to create a sleek and stunning look for any helm.

"We’re excited to continue to enhance the tried-and-true Reactor autopilot series with a modern display that helps makes navigation simple and hassle free,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Designed for both powerboats and sailboats, the GHC 50 compliments any Garmin glass helm with its larger, more vibrant display that’s easy to see day or night.”

Navigation with a simple touch

Featuring a bright 5-inch WVGA touchscreen interface with an anti-glare display, the GHC 50 makes configuring and controlling the autopilot simple and hassle free. Mariners will benefit from the easy-to-use and interactive interface that enables control of the heading of the boat with a simple touch. The GHC 50 communicates with any Garmin Reactor autopilot system via NMEA 2000, so autopilot heading data can be shared easily with other devices. For added convenience, users can even control the GHC 50 wirelessly using select quatix® marine smartwatches, the Garmin autopilot remote or the GRID™ 20 remote.

New Reactor autopilot bundles

The GHC 50 is compatible with all GHP Reactor autopilots, including the award-winning Reactor 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with Smartpump v2. The Reactor series utilizes solid-state 9-axis Attitude Heading Reference System (AHRS) technology for superior heading hold performance, even in rough water, and offers flexible installation options that require a minimum amount of commissioning and calibration. New Reactor autopilot bundles and corepacks with the GHC 50 included will now be available for all versions previously sold with the GHC 20.

Available now, the standalone GHC 50 has a suggested retail price of $799.99. For more information, visit garmin.com/marine, and to see which autopilot is right for you, view our Autopilot Guide.

