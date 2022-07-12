Garmin brings LiveScope Plus to its lithium-powered ice fishing bundle

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the LiveScope™ Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI, a chartplotter and transducer bundle with the latest live-scanning sonar technology powered by a lightweight lithium battery. The ultimate portable solution for anglers on and off the ice, LiveScope Plus delivers brilliantly clear scanning sonar returns and 35% improved target separation over the existing system. And thanks to the included lithium battery that weighs one-third of comparable lead acid batteries, anglers can cover more ground on the ice with up to 65% more battery life2.

"With the adjustments we’ve made to the screen clarity, transducer sensitivity and target separation in LiveScope Plus, it’ll be easier than ever for anglers to pinpoint and follow schools of fish below the ice,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Paired with a lithium battery, our LiveScope Plus ice bundle is easy to carry around from hole to hole and most importantly, it will keep you fishing for hours longer than before.”

Image definition like you’ve never seen below the ice

Optimized for precision and accuracy, the new design of the LiveScope Plus transducer not only delivers 35% improved target separation, it’s also capable of identifying and separating targets as small as 14” at distances 100 feet from the hole. With brilliantly clear sonar returns – available with seven vivid color options – anglers can see exactly what they need to with improved image stitching, reduced noise and fewer on-screen artifacts that impede the picture of fish and structure.

The LiveScope Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI features two modes in one transducer – forward and down – so anglers can see fish and structure in real time up to 200’ in any direction below the ice. Each view provides incredibly sharp, real-time scanning sonar images of fish swimming and moving toward or away from the hole and below the surface with remarkable target separation and clarity. The transducer can easily be adjusted to fit the angler’s techniques and preferences while tracking schools of fish and determining where to drill the next hole, and the view will automatically change on a compatible Garmin chartplotter3 screen. A built-in flasher also provides a view of jigs and fish as they swim into the beam.

Premium experience and portable convenience

Equipped with everything needed for hardwater fishing, this new bundle includes a large ECHOMAP™ UHD 93sv touchscreen combo with keyed assist, the LiveScope Plus System, a swivel pole mount for the transducer, plus the rechargeable lithium battery, battery charger and LiveScope Plus transducer cable that stays flexible in the cold—all in a convenient, glove-friendly portable bag.

The ECHOMAP UHD series has an easy-to-use interface that allows for customized combination screens, so anglers can easily access flasher, map, sonar, and other data most important to them, and its glove-friendly, user-programmable keys allow for one-press access to an angler’s favorite pages.

Preloaded with Garmin’s latest and most detail-rich LakeVü g3 maps with support for Garmin Navionics+™ and Garmin Navionics Vision+™, the ECHOMAP UHD 93sv includes more than 18,000 lakes with up to 1-foot fishing contours that provide a more accurate depiction of bottom structure for improved fishing charts and enhanced detail.

Fish with LiveScope Plus season to season

When the ice thaws, the versatile LiveScope Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI can easily transition to the boat in the summer months thanks to the LiveScope Plus Boat Kit. The kit, which retails for $149.99, includes a trolling motor mount and the necessary power and network cables to take advantage of LiveScope Plus technology year-round.

Expected to be available in September 2022, the LiveScope Plus Ice Fishing Bundle LI has a suggested retail price of $3,249.99. Garmin also added new 5” ECHOMAP UHD2 ice fishing bundles, which retail for $549.99, to its ice fishing arsenal. With a variety of bundles that include an affordable STRIKER Plus 4 to the premium 9-inch ECHOMAP UHD, Garmin has everything an angler needs to get on the ice and start fishing. The new LiveScope Plus LVS34-IF transducer is also available for $1199.99.

