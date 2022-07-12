Garmin brings revolutionary live-scanning sonar technology to coastal and open-water fishing with the new LiveScope XR System

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today unveiled LiveScope™ XR , the latest addition to its award-winning live-scanning sonar lineup, now with an extended range for deeper and open waters. With excellent image sharpness at both close and long ranges simultaneously, LiveScope XR delivers real-time images of fish and structure up to 500’ in front of or below the boat—over 200% more range than the leading competitor system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005276/en/

With excellent image sharpness at both close and long ranges simultaneously, Garmin's LiveScope XR delivers real-time images of fish and structure up to 500’ in front of or below the boat—over 200% more range than the leading competitor system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Explore deeper waters with LiveScope XR in action.

"You’ve never seen real-time images of fish and structure at distances and depths like this,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "LiveScope XR offers significant range performance without sacrificing image clarity and resolution. Having set the standard for live-scanning sonar, we’re thrilled to continue to bring this game-changing technology to deeper waters so even more anglers can experience the LiveScope difference.”

See more with an extended range

With an optimized design for deeper water, the LiveScope XR transducer has extended elements so anglers can see both long- and close-range views in real time. Anglers can see further around and below the boat – up to 500’ in freshwater and 350’ in saltwater – and the Reverse Range feature allows them to utilize more of the screen to display fish and structure. To see detail closer to the boat, the Compress Range feature displays a live look in sharp detail up close, while still allowing the angler to keep an eye on targets further away at the same time.

With seven color palettes to choose from, anglers can see fish and structure in vivid contrast and clarity. Like all LiveScope transducers, LiveScope XR is equipped with additional sensors that allow it to constantly adjust the sonar beams to compensate for boat motion, so even in rough conditions, anglers will still see a steady sonar image, even at an extended range.

Three modes in one system

The LiveScope XR System delivers three unique vantage points with one mount that can be easily adjusted to fit an angler’s fishing techniques and preferences, no tools required. Simply turn the transducer forward for a live look at what’s out in front of the boat; point it down to see directly beneath the boat; or turn it sideways with the included Perspective Mode Mount to enable the ‘top down’ perspective mode that’s perfect for scouting open water or shorelines. Select the LiveScope mode that best fits that fishing spot, and the view will automatically change on a compatible Garmin chartplotter2 screen.

Upgrade to the LiveScope XR advantage

The LiveScope XR System includes a compact GLS™ 10 black box with a LiveScope XR LVS62 transducer, along with a trolling motor barrel and shaft mounting kit, perspective mount bracket and a simple plug-and-play Garmin Marine Network connector for easy installation and integration with a compatible chartplotter. With a free software update, the LVS62 transducer (sold separately) can be added to an existing LiveScope System black box for customers who want to upgrade.

Both the LiveScope XR System and the LiveScope XR LVS62 are available now, with suggested retail prices of $2999.99 and $2499.99, respectively. LiveScope XR is compatible with a wide range of Garmin GPSMAP® and ECHOMAP™ chartplotters and combo units; click here for the full list of compatible devices.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 Based on 2021 reported sales

2 Compatible with GPSMAP 8400/GPSMAP 8600 chartplotter series, GPSMAP x2 Plus, GPSMAP x3, ECHOMAP Ultra combos and ECHOMAP UHD 7” and 9” units

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks and LiveScope, GLS and ECHOMAP are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005276/en/